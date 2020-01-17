TAT announces plan to hold Chinese New Year 2020 festivities

BANGKOK (TNA) – Chinese New Year celebration in Thailand will mark the 45th anniversary of Thai-Chinese diplomatic relations with grand festive activities at nine locations.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) on Wednesday announced its Chinese New Year 2020 festivities held in collaboration with the Chinese Embassy.

TAT Governor Yuthasak Supasorn and Counselor for cultural affairs of the Chinese Embassy Chang Yumeng together revealed the Chinese New Year celebrations to be held in Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Nakhon Sawan, Suphanburi, Ratchaburi, Chon Buri, Udon Thani and Songkhla.

The main event in Bangkok was planned at Siam Square under the theme “Chinese New Year for the New Generations” from January 24-26, Yuthasak said.

Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn will preside over the opening ceremony on January 25, the Chinese New Year Day.

The Siam Square event will feature cultural performances from China and Thailand, exhibitions and demonstrations of Chinese art forms as well as performances from artists and pop stars.

Six famous actors starring in The Untamed Boy including Song Ji Yang, Li Bo Wen, Ji Li, Yu Bin, Zheng Fan Xing and Cao Yuchen would perform as tourism ambassadors at the event, Yuthasak said.

TAT expected Thailand to welcome over one million foreign tourists, 312,000 of those from China, during the Chinese New Year, he added. (TNA)