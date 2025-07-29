Open for Booking – BCCT/RICOH Charity Corporate Golf Day 22 August

BCCT RICOH CHARITY CORPORATE GOLF DAY – NOW OPEN FOR BOOKING

BCCT is thrilled to announce that this year’s BCCT RICOH CHARITY CORPORATE GOLF DAY will take place on Friday, 22th August 2025, at the Amata Spring Country Club

Experience one of Thailand’s premier private golf destinations. It’s an exclusive opportunity to experience a world-class course, build meaningful business connection with top executives and business leaders, and support BCCT charity initiatives.

Compete for the trophy and enjoy a chance to win loads of prizes from our generously sponsored by top hotels, restaurants, and wellness partners!

All proceeds from the raffle at the after-golf dinner, and other activities during the event, will benefit BCCT’s charity projects.







Schedule

10:30 – 12:15 Welcome and Registration

12:15 Event Briefing and Group Photo

12:30 Shotgun Start

17:30 – 19:30 Dinner and Awards Ceremony

Tournament Format

Stableford format. Corporate teams of 4 golfers. (The two best individual Stableford scores per hole will count towards the team’s score.)

Example (Hole 1):

Player 1: 2 points

Player 2: 3 points

Player 3: 3 points

Player 4: 1 point

Team score for Hole 1 = 3 + 3 = 6 points.

Handicap :

Maximum handicaps are 24 for men and 30 for ladies. (Played off Handicap index, with no slope or course rating adjustments.)



Prizes :

🏆 Trophies for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place teams

🎯 Individual novelty prizes including Nearest the Pin, Longest Drive, and other fun on-course challenge

🎁 Mulligans & Lucky Draw Prizes from our generous hotel, restaurant, and wellness partners

Booking : THB 24,000 net for a team of 4 players. (THB 6,000 per player)

Price includes green fee, caddy fee, caddy tip, golf cart, dinner, goody bag, and exciting lucky draw prizes!

Sign up: Click HERE or email [email protected] for booking assistance



Exclusive sponsorship opportunities are available NOW!

Download Sponsorship Package in PDF >> HERE

Please email [email protected] or call 094-4636545 for more information

หอการค้าอังกฤษ – ไทย

British Chamber of Commerce Thailand

Two Pacific Place, 18th Floor, 142 Sukhumvit Road, Khlong Toei, Bangkok 10110

Tel: +66 (0) 2651-5350-1 Email: [email protected]

Location Map: Thai/English



































