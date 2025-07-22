Malaysia’s 20% tourist surge highlights visa exemptions and operator incentives Pattaya should adopt

PATTAYA, Thailand – Malaysia’s Ministry of Tourism announced a 20% increase in foreign tourists during January to May 2025, with a total of 16.9 million international visitors compared to the same period in 2024.

About half of the visitors came from neighboring Singapore (8.34 million), followed by Indonesia (1.82 million), China (1.81 million), and Thailand (1.06 million). Tourists from long-haul markets such as Australia and the United Kingdom also rose by 16.6% and 8.7%, respectively.







The ministry credited this growth to strategic initiatives, including visa exemptions and support incentives for tourism operators. Malaysia welcomed just over 25 million tourists in 2024 and aims to attract 47 million by 2026, focusing on core markets in Central Asia, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Europe, and Oceania.

For Pattaya, these results highlight the potential benefits of progressive policies and diversified marketing efforts to revitalize tourism. By adopting similar strategies—such as easing travel barriers and expanding target markets—Pattaya could strengthen its appeal to both regional and global travelers.



































