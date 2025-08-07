Harley-Davidson rallies riders for “United We Ride – National Harley Day” across Asia Emerging Markets (AEM)

SINGAPORE – Harley-Davidson is calling on all riders – seasoned veterans and new enthusiasts alike – to join the ride and celebrate “United We Ride – National Harley Day” in Singapore on September 6, 2025.

The regional event is more than just a ride. It is a celebration of Harley-Davidson’s “United We Ride” ethos which encapsulates the camaraderie, thrill of the open road, and the shared passion that unites the Harley-Davidson community.

Event details are as follows:

Date: September 6, 2025

Event website: https://www.unitedwerideasia.com/

For full route details and kick-off time, please check with your nearest Harley-Davidson dealer.







The event will also have a meaningful charity component in aid of Helmet Heroes Thailand. This year, Harley-Davidson AEM has partnered Helmet Heroes to celebrate United We Ride across nine markets, including Singapore.

Inviting the community – Harley-Davidson owners, H.O.G. chapters, dealers and new enthusiasts to come together as one, the collaboration for United We Ride – National Harley Day will address a pressing need this year – road safety for children.

Every mile ridden will help raise awareness for child road safety and contribute funds towards providing helmets meant for children aged six and above across Thailand. In a market where motorcycles are the main mode of transport due to accessibility and affordability, access to helmets and safety practices need more attention. Riders across the region can make donations any time through the official event website or during registration.



“This partnership is a dream come true for our mission,” said Rick Brown, Founder of Helmet Heroes. “Harley-Davidson represents a community bound by a passion for the ride and a spirit of looking out for one another. Now, that spirit will directly shield the most vulnerable members of our community—our children. We are turning the timeless pursuit of adventure into a lifeline of protection.”

Whether riding solo or rolling in with a crew or fellow Harley Owners Group (H.O.G) members, all are welcome to register at your nearest dealer and tap into the power of community to help make a difference on "United We Ride – National Harley Day".





About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc. is the parent company of Harley-Davidson Motor Company and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. Our vision: Building our legend and leading our industry through innovation, evolution and emotion. Our mission: More than building machines, we stand for the timeless pursuit of adventure. Freedom for the soul. Since 1903, Harley-Davidson has defined motorcycle culture with an expanding range of leading-edge, distinctive and customizable motorcycles in addition to riding experiences and exceptional motorcycle accessories, riding gear and apparel. Harley-Davidson Financial Services provides financing, insurance and other programs to help get Harley-Davidson riders on the road. Learn more at www.harley-davidson.com. To stay up to date on Harley-Davidson news in Asia Emerging Markets, please follow us on: www.harley-davidson.com



About Helmet Heroes Thailand

Helmet Heroes Thailand is a non-profit organization dedicated to saving lives and preventing injury through road safety education and the distribution of high-quality, TIS-certified motorcycle helmets to children and communities across Thailand. Our mission is to protect the vulnerable, educate riders, and foster a culture of safety on the roads, ensuring every child has the protection they need to have a brighter future.







About the Founder

The driving force behind Helmet Heroes is its founder, Savvy Rick Brown. His unwavering dedication to safety is born from profound personal trauma. As a young man in upstate New York, Rick was the victim of a malicious bullying incident as a teenager where his brakes were deliberately sabotaged, leading to a devastating crash. The event left him with severe spinal trauma and enduring PTSD, fundamentally altering the course of his life.





This harrowing experience instilled in Rick a deep understanding of how quickly lives can be changed by a single moment of vulnerability on the road. He transformed his personal tragedy into a public mission, founding Helmet Heroes to prevent others from suffering similar life-altering injuries. His work is a testament to his resilience and his commitment to protecting others, turning his own pain into a shield for the vulnerable. The partnership with an iconic brand like Harley-Davidson will amplify this life-saving mission, helping to bring safety and security to countless more individuals.

Please follow Helmet Heroes and Rick on: https://www.helmetheroesthailand.org/

#UnitedWeRide #HarleyDavidsonAsia #HelmetHeroes




































