Welcome to Paradise – Krabi’s world-famous ‘Maya Bay’ is open this high season under environmental control

Maya Bay in Krabi’s Hat Noppharat Thara – Mu Koh Phi Phi National Park is open for tourists daily from 07.00 to 18.00 hr. Visitor numbers to Maya Bay will be controlled to prevent harmful environmental impacts. 375 persons are allowed per round, with an average of 4,100 people per day. The duration time in Maya Bay is not over one hour for one round. Reservations must be made in advance through the app “QueQ.”







All visitors are also advised to follow the national park’s regulations, which include no swimming in specified areas, no collecting sea creatures, and using only reef-safe sunscreen.

The bay was closed in mid-2018 for three years for habitat restoration; it briefly re-opened in January this year but closed for two months during the middle of the year.

Today, terrestrial and marine ecosystem recovery can be seen at Maya Bay, and it is ready to welcome incoming guests this high season to explore its beauty.





































