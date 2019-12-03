Weather Dept warns of abrupt drop in temperature

BANGKOK, Dec 2 – The Meteorological Department warns people to take care of themselves as the temperature will sharply drop for a week, starting on Dec 3.

Meteorological Department chief, Gp Capt Somsak Khaosuwan warned people to brace for an abrupt drop in temperature Dec 3-10, particularly those living in the upper part of the country.

The temperature in the North and the Northeast will drop by 8-10 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature is forecast around 10-15 degrees Celsius and 1-9 degrees Celsius on mountaintops.

As of Monday morning, the temperature on the country’s highest peak, Doi Inthanon was measured at 5 degrees Celsius as tourists flocked to see frost-coated morning views and frozen dew.

The central region including Bangkok and surrounding province will see the temperature decreasing by 6-8 degrees Celsius with the minimum temperature, ranging between 15-20 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, in the Gulf of Thailand from Chumphon southwards, waves as high as 2-4 metres are expected. Thundershowers could bring more than four metres in some areas.

Local residents along the Gulf’s shores should beware of inshore surges. All ships should proceed with caution, and small boats are advised to keep ashore.