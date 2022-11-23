Tuhao surrenders at the Police Club in Bangkok after being wanted under arrest warrant

A Chinese man named Tuhao turned himself in at the Police Club and denied any involvement with illicit drug business.

Tuhao also known as Chainat accompanied by his lawyer turned up at the Police Club on Vibhavadi Rangsit Road at 1pm. Earlier the Bangkok South Criminal Court issued a warrant for his arrest for allegedly possessing psychoactive substances and selling narcotics.







The Chinese man denied any involvement with narcotics. He had his lawyer defend himself on charges from police and handle his bail application.

This morning police carried a search warrant to a mansion believed to be a hiding place of Mr Tuhao in Taling Chan district, Bangkok. They did not find anything illicit there. Mr Tuhao was not there either.







Police saw a woman police colonel who is a superintendent for foreign affairs and also the wife of the Chinese man. She was cooperative and told the Chinese man to surrender today. (TNA)































