Thaksin mentally stressed amid legal battles, says daughter after prison visit

BANGKOK, Thailand – Thaksin Shinawatra was suffering from mental stress while his physical health remained normal, said his daughter, ex-prime minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, after visiting him at Klong Prem Central Prison on Thursday.

Paetongtarn told reporters that Thaksin was experiencing “a bit more stress mentally” amid legal issues affecting his potential parole and a series of recent setbacks.



Regarding the Minister of Justice’s order to review the criteria for transferring inmates for medical treatment outside the prison and for parole—which some view as potentially blocking Mr. Thaksin from leaving prison in time for the 2026 election—Ms. Paetongtarn paused for a moment before replying: ‘I hope it proceeds according to the proper process. However, my father is quite elderly, and it would be good if he were granted the right to be released for rest.'”

Thaksin is currently serving a reduced one-year sentence related to multiple past convictions for corruption and abuse of power from his time in office.





The visit was the 18th since Thaksin began serving his sentence two months and 11 days ago.

Paetongtarn’s visit came after the Attorney General (AG) decided to appeal the acquittal of Thaksin in a high-profile lese-majeste (royal defamation) case stemming from a 2015 interview in South Korea, in which he allegedly claimed that the palace was behind the coup that ousted him.

In a separate ruling, the Supreme Court has reversed lower court decisions in a long-running tax dispute. The court’s judgment, delivered on Monday, enforces the collection of 17.6 billion baht in personal income tax from Thaksin related to the sale of shares in Shin Corp.



The tax case stems from the controversial 2006 sale of the Shinawatra family’s controlling stake in telecommunications giant Shin Corp to Singapore’s state-owned investment firm Temasek Holdings, a transaction that opposition groups alleged involved the use of nominees to evade taxes, involving his children. The ruling will now proceed to enforcement. (TNA)



































