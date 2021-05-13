Thailand’s volleyball team withdraws from the Nations League in Italy due to infections

Twenty-two national volleyball players and their staffers tested positive for COVID-19 and Thailand had to withdraw from the Nations League in Italy.

Somporn Chaibangyang, president of the Thailand Volleyball Association, said four sports scientists tested positive on May 10. They worked with national volleyball players especially for therapies after practices to prepare Thailand’s volleyball team for the Nations League in Rimini, Italy, from May 25 to June 19.







After the infection among the sports scientists, the association had 37 people in close contact including players, coaches and staffers receive tests for COVID-19 at Piyavate Hospital and this morning test results returned positive for the 22 people who were admitted to the same hospital for treatment right away.







The incident happened shortly before the tournaments and the association was unable to form a team for the event. Therefore, it informed the International Volleyball Federation of Thailand’s withdrawal from the league, Mr Somporn said. (TNA)























