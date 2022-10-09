Thailand’s Koh Mak earns a spot on list of Top 100 Destination Sustainability Stories 2022

Koh Mak, in Trat province, has been honored as one of the 100 World Sustainable Tourism Destinations 2022.

This year, the Green Destinations Foundation and its travel partner organizations — ITB Berlin, Travellife, ASEAN Ecotourism Network, and Ecotourism Australia — announced that Koh Mak had earned a spot on their list of the Top 100 Destination Sustainability Stories 2022.







The relevant agencies of Thailand had nominated Koh Mak to the committee for consideration, in accordance with international guidelines.

They presented a story about the island being Thailand’s first low-carbon tourist destination, and it received Best Practice for Sustainability Story on the topic “The journey to become the first low-carbon destination in Thailand.”







In addition, Thailand has two other tourist attractions that have received awards, as follows:

Huay Pu Keng, Mae Hong Son province, is the first and only Karen village in Thailand that has been transformed into a community tourist destination. It is classified in the category of Good Practice Story and Thriving Communities; Sapphaya district, Chai Nat province, has been developed as a tourist attraction by the community, by transforming it from an old, abandoned city to a green market. It is classified under Good Practice Story and Culture & Tradition. (PRD)



































