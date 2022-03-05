Thailand Travel Mart Plus (TTM+) 2022 to showcase ‘Amazing New Chapters’ in Thai tourism

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is pleased to announce that this year’s edition of Thailand’s leading B2B travel industry show, the Thailand Travel Mart Plus (TTM+) 2022, will take place on the beautiful island of Phuket from 8-10 June with online registration opens on 1 March via the official website www.thailandtravelmartplus.com.



Mr. Yuthasak Supasorn, TAT Governor, said “The TTM+ 2022 will be an excellent opportunity, as the country’s flagship annual tourism event always is, for buyers and sellers to come together and build on existing business relationships and forge new ones. Significantly, the event will include a focus on Thailand’s change towards stronger and more sustainable, more responsible tourism growth, a transformation of Thai tourism that maintains the long-standing ‘Amazing Thailand’ branding.”







As the premier showcase of Thai tourism, the TTM+ 2022 will showcase travel products, services and experiences from around Thailand under the theme of ‘Visit Thailand Year 2022, Amazing New Chapters’ that promotes Thai cultural values in the ‘from A to Z Amazing Thailand has it all’ concept. This is to inspire travellers from the world over to once again visit Thailand, where they can re-enjoy and enjoy for the first time experiences that are as remarkable and memorable as they are varied.



The programme for the TTM+ 2022 features two full days of buyer/seller appointments on Thursday, 9 June and Friday, 10 June, which follow the registration, opening ceremony, TTM Talk, Thailand Product Update, and welcome reception all scheduled for the first day on Wednesday, 8 June. There will also be a networking dinner for buyers and media, hosted by the Phuket Tourist Association, on the evening of 9 June.

Saturday, 11 June, will see post tours for buyers and media, giving them a chance to experience the scenic beauty, welcoming charm, and famous tropical island atmosphere of Phuket.

This year’s edition is expected to attract over local and international 700 participants, including buyers from 50 countries, sellers from across all five regions of Thailand, as well as members of domestic and international media.

The TTM+ 2022 will be held at the spectacular venue of the Angsana Laguna Phuket beachfront resort set within the world-renowned integrated resort of the Laguna Phuket. The event will be arranged in accordance with health and safety measures stipulated by the Ministry of Public Health to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, and all participants are asked to kindly abide by these measures at all times. Those from overseas must undergo all procedures required under Thailand’s entry schemes.





For more information on the TTM+ 2022, including buyer and seller registration requirements, please visit www.thailandtravelmartplus.com, e-mail to [email protected] or Tel. +66 (0) 2250 5500 Ext. 1237.

For buyer specific enquiries, please e-mail to [email protected] or Tel. +66 (0) 2250 5500 Ext. 1287, 1239 / Fax. +66 (0) 2652 8215.

For seller specific enquiries, please e-mail to [email protected] or Tel. +66 (0) 2250 5500 Ext. 1286, 1254 / Fax. + 66 (0) 2652 8215.







About the TTM+

First held in 2001, the TTM+ has gained a well-earned reputation in visitor source markets the world over, and within Thailand’s tourism industry itself, as a ‘must-attend’ event. This year, the TTM+ 2022 is all set to continue the tradition of providing a valuable platform for sellers and buyers to meet with current and potential business partners and to reinforce relationships with global travel specialists and decision-makers.

Held mostly in Bangkok each year since its launch, the TTM+ was relocated to Chiang Mai in 2016-17, Pattaya in 2018-19, and then Phuket in 2021 as part of the strategy to promote provincial destinations.

































