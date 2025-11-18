Thailand to host international summit in December to combat online scams and cybercrime

BANGKOK, Thailand – Thailand is set to host a major international conference aimed at forging global cooperation to combat the rising crisis of online scams and transnational cybercrime, a Foreign Ministry official announced.

Mr. Vijavat Isarabhakdi, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs, briefed the diplomatic corps on the upcoming “International Conference on Countering Online Scams”, which Thailand will host in Bangkok from December 17-18.





The primary objective of the summit is to build a global framework for cooperation, as the Assistant Minister noted that online scams and transnational crime have become a “severe crisis” with widespread impacts on individuals, businesses, and governments worldwide.

Mr. Vijavat stressed that the nature of these crimes—being complex and cross-border—demonstrates that “no single country can fight transnational crime alone,” drawing on Thailand’s own experience with the issue.

Thailand’s Prime Minister has declared the fight against cybercrime, particularly online scams, as a national urgent mission. The Prime Minister also announced Thailand’s intention to host this international conference during the 47th ASEAN Summit. (TNA)



































