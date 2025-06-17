Thailand tightens noose on illegal border crossings with unrelenting patrols in Aranyaprathet

SA KAEO, Thailand – The Aranyaprathet Task Force has intensified security along the border, conducting patrols on land, water, and in the air around the clock. This is part of preventive measures against illegal border crossings following the Eastern Command’s upgrade of border control efforts.







The Aranyaprathet Task Force and the 12th Ranger Regiment control unit have increased patrols along the Thai-Cambodian border, deploying personnel to patrol land, water, and air routes 24 hours a day in areas including Khlong Luek, Khlong Phrom Hod, and Khlong Nam Sai. This aims to prevent illegal border crossings, aligning with the Eastern Command’s escalation to the highest level of control at the Sa Kaeo border checkpoints.

Additionally, all Thai nationals working in gambling establishments, casinos, or entertainment venues in Poipet city are prohibited from leaving the country through any border crossing points in the area, effective from June 17 onward. (TNA)

































