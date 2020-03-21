Thailand setups network to promote ‘Stay home, stop COVID for the nation’

BANGKOK – A network of volunteers has banded together to provide support to the government in combating the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).







The Foundation for Good Governance of Medicine (GGM) has joined forces with members of its network to establish FIGHT COVID, a volunteer program aimed at assisting state efforts against the virus in areas with a lack of manpower. The network also promotes ‘Stay home, stop COVID for the nation’ awareness intended to stop the spread.

The program is assembling essential medical equipment for distribution to hospitals nationwide. It has already amassed 1,000 items of personal protective equipment (PPE) kits for medical workers from the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI), along with a large quantity of face masks, alcohol gels, medication and disinfectant. Volunteers will also promote knowledge on protection against COVID-19 to the public.

The effort is already backed by a song composed by famous songs for life singer Yuenyong Opakul, also known as Aed Carabao, and a website sponsored by media outlets and private entities, allowing for real-time tracking of the situation.(NNT)











