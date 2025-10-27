Thailand launches community solar project to cut household electricity costs

BANGKOK, Thailand – Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has announced the launch of the Community Solar Project to Reduce Electricity Costs for Citizens, one of the government’s Quick Big Win initiatives designed to strengthen local energy security and ease household electricity expenses.



The announcement was made alongside Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas, Energy Minister Auttapol Rerkpiboon, EGAT Governor Narin Phoawanich, PEA Governor Mongkol Treekijjanon, and MEA Governor Wilas Chaloeysat.

According to the MEA Governor, the project aims to establish community solar farms with capacities of up to 10 megawatts per community, or smaller facilities ranging from 3 to 5 megawatts depending on local land and energy potential. These solar farms will supply electricity at special community rates, helping reduce living costs while promoting clean, sustainable energy.



MEA, under the Ministry of Interior, will coordinate with EGAT, PEA, and local administrative organizations to carry out the project, while the Energy Regulatory Commission will oversee its regulation and compliance.

The Community Solar Project is expected to be submitted to the Cabinet for consideration on Tuesday, October 28, 2025. (NNT)



































