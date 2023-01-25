Thailand begins 4,000-baht fine on drivers failing to stop for pedestrians at crosswalks

Motorists who fail to stop their vehicles for pedestrians at zebra crossings face a maximum fine of 4,000 baht and have one point deducted from their driving license immediately under the new law.

Deputy government spokeswoman Rachada Dhnadirek said the new law, which was put into effect on Jan 9 increases penalties and adopts the point deduction system to ensure the safety of pedestrians at zebra crossings.







Each licensed driver has 12 points. Any drivers who lose all 12 points will have their licenses suspended for 90 days. At the third complete point loss in three years, licenses may be suspended longer. At the fourth complete point loss, licenses could be revoked.

Any driver who violates the suspension order will be punishable by a maximum of three months behind bars and/or a maximum of 10,000-baht fine.

Deducted points will be restored in one year after the dates of violation. (TNA)


































