Thai Police discuss with diplomats on tackling illegal immigration and criminal networks involving foreign nationals

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Royal Thai Police have held discussions with diplomats from multiple countries on strengthening international cooperation to combat transnational crime, including online scams run by call center gangs. The meeting, led by Pol. Gen. Thatchai Pitaneelaboot, Director of the Anti-Human Trafficking Center and Police Cyber Taskforce, was attended by representatives from the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), Sri Lanka, Indonesia, Laos, Myanmar, and twelve other nations. Thai law enforcement officials also participated in the discussions at the Royal Thai Police headquarters in Bangkok.







Authorities are working to prevent illegal immigration and criminal networks involving foreign nationals. The Thai police have introduced seven enforcement measures covering pre-entry screening, immigration checkpoints, internal route monitoring, accommodation inspections, and increased surveillance at border areas. Coordination with domestic and international agencies is also being strengthened to disrupt smuggling operations and organized crime networks. Recent efforts have already led to successful intervention in cases such as the rescue of Chinese actor Wang Xing, who was a victim of deception by transnational criminal groups.



During the meeting, Thai police invited embassies and relevant agencies to collaborate on setting up an international coordination center dedicated to tackling call center fraud and illegal border crossings. The center will function around the clock to facilitate information sharing between law enforcement agencies and enhance response times. Diplomatic representatives expressed their commitment to working with Thailand to enforce stricter measures against illegal immigration and dismantle organized crime networks operating across borders.

While preparations for the coordination center are underway, the Royal Thai Police’s Anti-Human Trafficking Center will hold daily meetings, starting February 1, to assess ongoing developments. (NNT)

















































