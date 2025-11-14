Thai government eases alcohol bans ahead of New Year festivities, but 4 a.m. sales still unresolved

BANGKOK, Thailand – The National Alcohol Beverage Policy Committee has approved allowing alcohol sales and consumption from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., clearing the way for expanded service during the upcoming New Year period. A separate proposal to permit sales from midnight to 4 a.m. remains unresolved, as health officials voiced concerns about accident rates during those hours.



The decision followed a meeting at Government House, chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Sophon Zaram, attended by Tourism and Sports Minister Attakorn Sirilatthayakorn, Public Health Minister Pattana Promphat, and representatives from multiple agencies. Sophon said the government is ready to amend regulations or laws that create obstacles to public welfare or national development, stressing the administration’s push for practical, fast-moving solutions.

Deputy Prime Minister Sophon added that while some changes can be implemented quickly, others require broader legal adjustments to ensure outdated rules do not hinder long-term progress. The alcohol-sale proposals were considered as part of an effort to modernize regulations and support tourism as year-end celebrations approach.





After stepping out of the meeting, Sophon said the committee reached an agreement on the 2 p.m.–5 p.m. window, describing it as a measure that will help visitors and local businesses during the holiday period. He noted, however, that the late-night extension remains under review and that a final decision is expected once the committee concludes its full deliberations. (NNT)



































