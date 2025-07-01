Thai constitutional court suspends PM Paetongtarn over leaked Hun Sen clip

BANGKOK, Thailand – Thailand’s Constitutional Court unanimously (9–0) accepted a petition from 36 senators questioning Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra’s conduct regarding a leaked audio clip of a private conversation with Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen, concerning sensitive border issues.

The petition, submitted by Senate President Mongkol Surasajja, invokes Article 170 (Paragraphs 1 and 3) and Article 82 of the Constitution, claiming Paetongtarn seriously violated ethical standards, possibly requiring termination from her post.







Following review, the court voted 7–2 to suspend Paetongtarn from her duties as Prime Minister, effective July 1, until a final ruling is made. She has 15 days to submit her defense to the court.

The minority of judges—Nakharin Mektrairat and Udom Sithivirachtham—argued the facts are not yet sufficiently clear. However, to prevent potential severe damage, they proposed temporary measures restricting her authority in national security, foreign affairs, and finance until a ruling is delivered.



The petition accused Paetongtarn of engaging in unauthorized personal discussions with Hun Sen, allegedly calling the Thai Army’s Second Region Commander “the other side” and addressing Hun Sen as “uncle” during ongoing border tensions. The senators claim this behavior undermines Thailand’s sovereignty and poses a national security threat.

Although Paetongtarn claimed she acted to de-escalate tensions after hearing Hun Sen was angry with the Thai military, the senators rejected this explanation, asserting that any such diplomatic contact should go through formal channels.



































