TAT lights up Lumphini Park with ‘Traces of Silk in the Moonlight’ tribute to Queen Sirikit

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is inviting the public to attend “The Night by Amazing Thailand: Traces of Silk in the Moonlight—The Art of the Land in Memory under the Royal Radiance,” a cultural event held in honor of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother. The event is underway at Lumphini Park in Bangkok and runs through February 7, from 4:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. each day.

The nighttime program features artistic performances and exhibitions that celebrate Thai culture, craftsmanship, and creative expression, offering residents and visitors an evening cultural experience in a central public space.







One of the main attractions is “The Moonlight Concert: Traces of Silk in the Moonlight,” which brings together leading Thai artists, Koh Mr. Saxman & The Sound of Siam, and the Thai Symphony Orchestra in a jazz–orchestra collaboration.

The program also includes a Khon-in-jazz performance that blends traditional Thai masked dance with contemporary music, as well as a visual art installation titled “IMMERSIVE BOX: The Light of Royal Grace,” presenting digital works honoring Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother.





In addition, traditional craft exhibitions and hands-on workshops showcase creations from SUPPORT Foundation Arts and Crafts Centers, including embroidery, silk weaving, traditional textiles, Khon costume craftsmanship, bamboo and Lepironia grass weaving, ceramics, artificial flower making, and glassblowing. (NNT)



































