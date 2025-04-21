Pope Francis Dies at 88 – A Legacy of Compassion, Reform, and Inclusion

VATICAN – Pope Francis, the first Latin American pontiff and a transformative figure in the modern Catholic Church, has died at the age of 88. His 12-year papacy was defined by a focus on compassion for the poor, progressive views on social issues, and a shift in the Vatican’s tone toward greater humility and inclusion.

Francis was admitted to a hospital in February 2025 with double pneumonia and remained under medical care for 38 days. Although he had suffered from chronic lung conditions since his youth, the Pope remained active throughout much of his papacy until his health deteriorated in recent months.







Throughout his tenure, Francis championed the rights of refugees, advocated for economic justice, and promoted reform within the Church, which had been shaken by a series of internal scandals. His efforts drew both praise and criticism, particularly from conservative factions, for his more open stance toward LGBTQ+ inclusion and his outspoken concern over global inequality.

Pope Francis also guided the Catholic Church through the COVID-19 pandemic, urging solidarity, compassion, and reflection at a time of global crisis. His legacy is widely regarded as one that sought to move the Church toward a more inclusive and socially conscious role in the modern world.

































