Nan and Songkhla named UNESCO Creative Cities for 2025

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is pleased to share that Nan and Songkhla have been officially designated as members of the UNESCO Creative Cities Network (UCCN) for 2025, marking another milestone in Thailand’s cultural and creative advancement. Recognised for their strengths in Crafts and Folk Art and Gastronomy, respectively, the two provinces join a global network of cities driving sustainable development through creativity.



The announcement was made on World Cities Day 2025, when UNESCO revealed the designation of 58 new cities from 41 countries as members of the UCCN. With these additions, the Network now comprises 408 cities across more than 100 countries, including seven from Thailand. Phuket, Chiang Mai, Bangkok, Sukhothai, Phetchaburi, Chiang Rai, and Suphan Buri were previously recognised for their excellence in gastronomy, crafts and folk art, design, and music.



Nan earned its designation as a Creative City of Crafts and Folk Art under the theme “Artisans–Community–Nature.” The province is celebrated for its living heritage — from Tai Lue woven textiles and bamboo crafts to ancient Bo Suak kilns and mural art at Wat Phumin. These traditions reflect Nan’s enduring connection between artisanship, community wisdom, and nature, capturing its identity as a “Living Old City.”

Songkhla, meanwhile, was named a Creative City of Gastronomy for its distinctive culinary heritage shaped by the “city of two seas” — Songkhla Lake and the Gulf of Thailand. Its diverse ecosystems, from palm groves and rice fields to fishing communities, have cultivated a cuisine that blends Thai, Malay, Chinese, and Persian influences. Songkhla’s food culture, rooted in local ingredients and traditional knowledge, contributes to both cultural preservation and sustainable economic growth.

The addition of Nan and Songkhla underscores Thailand’s expanding role in UNESCO’s global creative community and reaffirms its commitment to advancing the creative economy as a pathway toward sustainable tourism and inclusive development.





Full list of UNESCO Creative Cities in Thailand

2025 – Nan (Crafts and Folk Art) and Songkhla (Gastronomy)

2023 – Chiang Rai (Design) and Suphan Buri (Music)

2021 – Phetchaburi (Gastronomy)

2019 – Bangkok (Design) and Sukhothai (Crafts and Folk Art)

2017 – Chiang Mai (Crafts and Folk Art)

2015 – Phuket (Gastronomy) (TAT)

















































