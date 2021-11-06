Hybrid on-site learning at Bodindecha School in Bangkok going smoothly

Bodindecha (Sing Singhaseni) School has become the first Bangkok school under the Office of the Basic Education Commission (OBEC) to commence on-site learning under the mixed model, where students of each grade level come to school on specific days and attend classes online for the rest of the week.







Bodindecha (Sing Singhaseni) School in Wang Thong Lang district of Bangkok was able to resume on-site classes after meeting the criteria established by the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration. Friday (5 Nov) was a day for grade 11 students to attend on-site classes at the school. Arriving students must go through a temperature check and sanitize their hands, in keeping with disease control measures. During the morning assembly for the national anthem, students were spread out to reduce crowding. Classes were being held in large, well-ventilated rooms.

Students in other grades were having classes online and would visit the school for a class on a grade-specific rotation basis.



The school director said about 90% of students in each grade has been attending on-site classes, and this reflected parents’ confidence in Covid prevention measures at the school. He added that physically attending class is not compulsory for the students. Meanwhile, 97% of the student body has already received the first dose of the Covid vaccine and the administering of the second dose is expected to finish on November 8. (NNT)



























