Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother passes away at 93

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Bureau of the Royal Household has announced that Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother passed away on October 24, 2025 (B.E. 2568), at the age of 93.

According to the official statement, Her Majesty had been under close medical supervision at King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital of the Thai Red Cross Society since September 7, 2019, where she was admitted for continuous monitoring and treatment of multiple health conditions.

Beginning on October 17, 2025, Her Majesty developed a bloodstream infection (sepsis). Despite the devoted efforts of her medical team, her condition gradually deteriorated. On Friday, October 24, 2025, at 9:21 p.m., Her Majesty passed away peacefully at King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital.

In honour of her lifelong service and devotion to the Thai nation, His Majesty the King has graciously commanded that the Royal Household Bureau arrange the royal funeral with the highest honours and in accordance with royal traditions. The royal remains will be enshrined at the Dusit Maha Prasat Throne Hall in the Grand Palace for the public and members of the royal family to pay their respects.

His Majesty has also decreed that members of the royal family and the royal household officers shall observe a mourning period of one year from the date of Her Majesty’s passing.

Issued by The Bureau of the Royal Household

October 24, 2025




































