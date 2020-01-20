Help given to some 1 million drought victims

BANGKOK (TNA) – The Department of Water Resources is working with agencies concerned to help people in drought-affected areas.

The department’s director –general, Bhadol Thavornkitcharat said his department has dispatched water pumps to supply about 40 million cubic metres of water for tap water production and consumption in 30 provinces.

Over 800,000 litres of clean water were distributed to affected villagers.

So far, assistance has reached about one million people and 85,000 rai of agricultural areas during the dry season.

The disaster prevention and mitigation department reported disaster zones, affected by drought in 20 provinces’ 106 districts.

Simultaneously, water reserved in dams nationwide has dwindled to about 43,000 million cubic metres, or about 61 per cent of combined capacity.

However, usable water at these dams stands at only 41 per cent, less than last year by about 9,800 million cubic metres. (TNA)