EIT Offers training on making DIY dust sensor

BANGKOK – The Engineering Institute of Thailand (EIT) will offer training for public members to make DIY air monitoring devices as the PM2.5 levels remain high in the capital.

EIT chairman ThanetWeerasiri told a press conference on Tuesday that the EIT had worked with Yakkao (White Giant) group in producing DIY dust sensors, which will be given to hospitals and schools in need.

Yakkaw group comprises academicians from universities, the Federation of Thai Industries, the Thai Chamber of Commerce and the public.

Fifty dust sensors were distributed to schools in Chiang Rai to provide real-time information on the dust level in each particular area. The data from the sensors can be sent to the Yakkaw application for effective real -time monitoring.

The pilot project gave satisfactory results and more sensors will be produced for distribution in other areas.

Anyone, who is interested in making the DIY dust sensors can register for the first training on Jan 28. Application can be made to the EIT via email: [email protected] or phone 02-1844600 ext. 517.

Fifty applicants will be accepted and they have to buy their own equipment, worth between 1,800-2,200 baht to make one dust sensor.

Thanet said additional 100 sensors will be made this month for distribution to the North and the Central region, including Bangkok.

The information from the dust sensors will be provided to the Pollution Control Department for analysis of dust concentration in each respective area.