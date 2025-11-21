Culture Ministry backs southern youth to strengthen and showcase Thailand’s Khon heritage

BANGKOK, Thailand – Ministry of Culture officials recently met with a youth delegation from the Southern Border Provinces Khon Performing Arts Club to discuss ways to support the preservation and growth of Khon, Thailand’s traditional masked dance drama. Culture Minister Sabeeda Thaised hosted the group at the ministry’s conference center, joined by provincial officials, cultural leaders, teachers, and young performers.







Representatives from Pattani, Yala, and Narathiwat shared their work in training and performance and discussed opportunities to expand youth participation while promoting pathways for southern artists to reach national and international audiences. Senior officials from the Department of Cultural Promotion and provincial cultural offices also exchanged views on enhancing training programs and expanding performance platforms.

Minister Sabeeda affirmed her agency will continue supporting youth development, skill-building, and opportunities for public performance, urging the young performers to carry the art forward and elevate its presence on the global stage. (NNT)



































