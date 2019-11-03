Clock honoring King Rama IX erected at forthcoming rail station

BANGKOK – The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) has erected a clock at its Bang Sue Central Station. specially designed to feature only the number 9 in honor of His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great (Rama IX).

The clock has a six-meter diameter and is the central timepiece of the station, which is currently under construction to serve as a hub of rail transportation in ASEAN. The clock hangs 21 meters from the ground at the entrance and is the first of several that will honor and memorialize Thailand’s late revered monarch.

The Bang Sue Central Station is now over 80% complete and is slated to handle up to 300,000 passengers a day on completion. It will link the Red Line, the Airport Rail Link, a high-speed rail line and several other urban rail lines. It’s hoped the station will revolutionize the country’s rail network.