BANGKOK, Thailand – Cambodian media wasted no time highlighting a recent global ranking that places Bangkok, Thailand, as the world’s number one city for scams and pickpocketing, according to a report by the UK-based website Compare the Market.

Kampuchea Thmey, a leading Cambodian outlet, reported that the survey — based on ratings from over 1,000 international tourists — gave Bangkok a score of 83.45, ahead of Paris (68.81) and Prague (52.61). Shanghai followed in fourth place with 51.83, while Agra, India, ranked fifth at 47.48.



The Cambodian report noted that the Grand Palace area in Bangkok was identified as the global hotspot where tourists most frequently encounter scams and pickpocketing incidents. Other high-risk areas mentioned were Wat Pho and Chatuchak Market, both popular tourist attractions in the Thai capital.

In addition to theft and scams, the report cited warnings urging tourists to remain vigilant, secure their belongings, and use trusted storage or hotel facilities. The tone of Cambodian coverage carried a hint of schadenfreude, as the neighboring nation’s media appeared quick to spotlight Thailand’s embarrassment — a reflection of ongoing regional rivalry in tourism reputation and safety perception.



































