Bus passengers legible to return or postpone Songkran holiday trips tickets

BANGKOK – Transport Co.,Ltd., operator of inter-provincial buses allows passengers to return tickets or postpone their trips without fee after the cancellation of the Thai New Year holiday by the government to curb the Covid-19 outbreak.





Managing Director of the company, Jirasak Yaowatchasakul said that in line with the government’s policy, his company waives fee for cancelling or rescheduling bus tickets booked in advance for the Songkran holiday from April 1-30.

Passengers can return their tickets with no additional charge at the ticket counters nationwide from March 25 onwards.

They can postpone their departure date for free, under the condition the new trip begins no later than 90 days of the original departure date.

Ticket holders are required to make changes at least one day prior to their departure date. More information can be obtained at the call center 1490. (TNA)











