Bangkok’s Jay Fai fined 2,000 baht for unclear pricing on crab omelet

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Ministry of Commerce has fined Bangkok’s renowned street food vendor and owner of iconic Michelin-starred Thai street food restaurant , “Jay Fai,” 2,000 baht (about $60) for failing to clearly display the price of a more expensive version of its famous crab omelet.

Officials also ordered the restaurant to ensure customers are asked which version they want before being served.







The fine was issued after a complaint from a customer who was charged 4,000 baht (about $122) for the dish despite a menu listing a price of 1,500 baht ($46). The complaint was reportedly linked to an incident involving a popular YouTuber.

Pisit Apichanapong, an official from the Department of Internal Trade, stated that the restaurant violated the Goods and Services Prices Act by not displaying the 4,000 baht price. While the maximum fine is 10,000 baht, officials issued a 2,000 baht fine and instructed the restaurant to clearly show both prices and confirm the customer’s choice before preparing the dish. The restaurant agreed to comply.



Authorities also collected data on the dish’s cost to determine if the 4,000 baht price is unfairly high, and may issue another fine if it is found to be unreasonable.

The Department of Internal Trade urged the public to report any businesses with unclear or exorbitant pricing. (TNA)




































