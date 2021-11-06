Bangkok Bang Sue Grand Station rolls out AstraZeneca-Pfizer mixed vaccine regimen

The Central Vaccination Center at Bang Sue Grand Station has started offering unvaccinated people a newer mixed COVID-19 vaccine regimen, starting with the first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine, followed by a second dose of the Pfizer vaccine. The center is now offering this service until the end of this month by appointment only.







The Central Vaccination Center (CVC) at Bang Sue Grand Station in Bangkok on Friday (Nov 5) started rolling out the mixed AstraZeneca-Pfizer vaccine regimen for unvaccinated people, giving AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine as the first dose and Pfizer’s as the second dose. The two vaccines are administered 28 days apart.

CVC Director Dr. Mingkwan Wichaidit said this new vaccine regimen is available only for those who have not received any COVID-19 jabs before, while those receiving AstraZeneca as their first jab here in October will be offered the same vaccine (AstraZeneca) as their second dose because the recommended interval between two AstraZeneca jabs is longer than the one adopted for this mixed vaccine regimen.



The CVC has received a new supply of 400,000 AstraZeneca doses to be given as the first jabs in the current offering. Appointments have already been made for some 200,000 doses.

Meanwhile, the center continues to reserve some Sinovac doses for those who prefer an inactivated virus vaccine.

People who have received their first vaccine dose in other provinces are able to walk into this vaccination center without an appointment to get their second dose. Recipients will need to present their first dose vaccination record at the center, either on paper or on the Mor Prom app.

The CVC will be offering the new AstraZeneca-Pfizer vaccination regimen until 30 November. Interested persons can make an appointment via any of the mobile carriers. Walk-ins are not accepted for the new regimen. (NNT)



























