‘Amazing Thailand Passport Privileges 2025’ launches to reward global travelers and boost year-end tourism

TAT expects the Amazing Thailand Passport Privileges 2025 campaign to generate at least 400 million Baht in tourism revenue, thereby strengthening Thailand’s tourism economy, expanding income distribution across sectors, and reinforcing the nation’s image as the regional tourism hub.



In line with the government’s Big Impact, Act Fast policy, the Ministry of Tourism and Sports is implementing an ambitious four-month plan to intensify overseas promotion in seven priority markets – China, Japan, South Korea, India, and the Middle East, including Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates – with a particular focus on welcoming 2–3 million Chinese visitors by year-end. The Ministry is also fostering nationwide collaboration among government agencies, tourism operators, and local communities to ensure warm hospitality and seamless travel experiences during Thailand’s high season, including coordinated preparations for the 33rd SEA Games in December 2025.

For more information, please visit www.tourismthailand.org/amazingthailandpassportprivileges. (TAT)



































