‘Amazing Muaythai Festival’ in Hua Hin traditional ‘Wai Kru’ ceremony sets new Guinness World Record

The Amazing Muaythai Festival 2023 held during 4-6 February 2023 at Rajabhakti Park, HuaHin, Prachuap Kiri Khan successfully promoted Muay Thai to the world.

The event showcased Muay Thai exhibition, Muay Thai industry promotional activities, and sales of merchandise and local cuisine to enjoy. The highlight of the event was the mass performance of the traditional “Wai Kru” ceremony with 3,660 participants, led by the famous Muay Thai fighter Sombat “Buakaw” Banchamek, successfully setting the new Guinness World Record. (TAT)



































