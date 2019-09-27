Air quality improving in southern Thailand

Yala – Air quality in the southern regions of Thailand has risen into the range of ‘moderate’ to ’very good’ over the last two days, with Yala province seeing a continual drop in levels of particulate matter of 2.5 (PM 2.5).

The haze previously shrouding Yala has lifted following rain and a shift in wind direction. Latest checks of the air quality found the PM 2.5 saturation level at 42 micrograms per cubic meter, considered mild. The level is a significant drop from a previously reported 85 micrograms per cubic meter.

Due to erratic weather and more smog approaching the province, citizens have been urged to remain cautious and to follow the Ministry of Public Health’s guidelines. While members of the public may return to outdoor activities, the elderly, infirm and pregnant women along with those with respiratory or heart conditions are advised to stay indoors.