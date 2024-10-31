BANGKOK, Thailand -, 2024, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra welcomed OECD Secretary-General Mathias Cormann to the Thai Government House, where they discussed Thailand’s official membership application to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) on October 30. During the meeting, Prime Minister Paetongtarn emphasized Thailand’s readiness and determination to join the OECD, aiming to become a strategic economic partner and a key contributor to the regional and international community through platforms like ASEAN and APEC.



Expressing appreciation for the OECD’s support, the Prime Minister outlined Thailand’s commitment to elevating national standards across various sectors, such as economic policy, public health, education, investment, and environmental stewardship, to align with OECD frameworks. This move is expected to enhance Thailand’s regional role, boosting its appeal as a destination for international investment and business from OECD member states.

Secretary-General Cormann commended Thailand’s active role within Southeast Asia and affirmed the OECD’s willingness to work with Thai agencies to support a smooth membership process. He expressed confidence that OECD membership would benefit the Thai people, providing a foundation for national reforms, economic resilience, and improved living standards.







Both leaders underscored the importance of strong collaboration to ensure that OECD membership leads to sustainable development for Thailand and aligns with international objectives. The Prime Minister extended an invitation to the OECD to consider establishing a regional headquarters in Thailand, facilitating closer cooperation. In response, Secretary-General Cormann expressed the OECD’s willingness to provide guidance, particularly in enhancing Thailand’s policies on investment, competition, and public services.

Thailand officially began the OECD membership application process on June 17, 2024, and is currently in the second phase, involving the drafting of an Initial Memorandum and a comprehensive roadmap to achieve accession goals. (PRD)

































