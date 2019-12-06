1st International Chanthaburi Gems and Jewelry 2019 kicks off

CHANTHABURI, Dec 5 – The International Chanthaburi Gems and Jewelry Festival 2019 in Chanthaburi, well-known for the gemstone industry, started on Wednesday and would run until Sunday.

The Commerce Ministry is certain that a five-day festival, held for the first time, would help sales of gemstones and jewelry in Thailand to increase.

Opening on Wednesday by Chawengsak Rengpaiboonwong, Advisor to the Deputy Minister of Commerce, the festival will present awards to winning designers of ornamental products, winners of cutting gems and researchers in the industry.

Apart from presenting awards to the winners, the festival gives a great opportunity to their operators to present their qualitative products to consumers, allowing buyers to view and purchase fine quality of gems and jewelry at competitive prices.

For buyers, they would not have to worry of cheating because products at the festival are guaranteed by the Gem and Jewelry Institute of Thailand (Public Organizaiton).

The festival is currently organised at the Chanthaburi Gem and Jewelry Center, KP Jewelry Center, Gems Market at Srichan Road and the OTOP Lifestyle Shop.