Victor Diaz awarded green jacket at 24th TQ Masters

73 golfers, some traveling from as far away as Atlanta Ga., Seoul South Korea, and from all corners of Thailand, set out with a two tee start on Phoenix Gold Golf and Country Club’s Mountain and Ocean courses to compete in the 24th TQ Masters Friday, Oct. 18.
The staff at Phoenix were great and the grounds in ideal condition, and even the weather cooperated, not always a given at this time of year.
When the last putt was holed and the last card turned in and calculated, Victor Diaz with his net 71 had won the tournament and the coveted Green Jacket for 2019.
Libations out on the course for the oldest surviving “major” tournament in Pattaya were supplied by V.V. in the hash truck with the usual beverages and dynamite sub sandwiches.
Presentations were held back at The Tahitian Queen on Beach Road where golfers were treated to Bjarne’s famous chuck stew.
In the end, a great day and evening was had by all leaving many looking forward to number 25 next year!
24th TQ Masters
Div. 1
1st Steve Morey Net 72
2nd Carl Ballantine Net 75
3rd Jay Burns Net 78
Div. 2
1st Victor Diaz Net 71 Green Jacket winner
2nd Kurt Danter Net 71
3rd Rene Roth Net 73
Div. 3
1st Stanley Gieriaszski Net 72
2nd Nigel Henry Net 73
3rd Kevin Pratt Net 75
Near Pins
Ocean 3 Ross Schiffke
Ocean 7 John Blyton
Mountain 4 Paul Young
Mountain 8 Rick Groebel
The long putt winner was Christoph Balzli who split the prize.