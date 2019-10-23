Victor Diaz awarded green jacket at 24th TQ Masters

73 golfers, some traveling from as far away as Atlanta Ga., Seoul South Korea, and from all corners of Thailand, set out with a two tee start on Phoenix Gold Golf and Country Club’s Mountain and Ocean courses to compete in the 24th TQ Masters Friday, Oct. 18.

The staff at Phoenix were great and the grounds in ideal condition, and even the weather cooperated, not always a given at this time of year.

When the last putt was holed and the last card turned in and calculated, Victor Diaz with his net 71 had won the tournament and the coveted Green Jacket for 2019.

Libations out on the course for the oldest surviving “major” tournament in Pattaya were supplied by V.V. in the hash truck with the usual beverages and dynamite sub sandwiches.

Presentations were held back at The Tahitian Queen on Beach Road where golfers were treated to Bjarne’s famous chuck stew.

In the end, a great day and evening was had by all leaving many looking forward to number 25 next year!

24th TQ Masters

Div. 1

1st Steve Morey Net 72

2nd Carl Ballantine Net 75

3rd Jay Burns Net 78

Div. 2

1st Victor Diaz Net 71 Green Jacket winner

2nd Kurt Danter Net 71

3rd Rene Roth Net 73

Div. 3

1st Stanley Gieriaszski Net 72

2nd Nigel Henry Net 73

3rd Kevin Pratt Net 75

Near Pins

Ocean 3 Ross Schiffke

Ocean 7 John Blyton

Mountain 4 Paul Young

Mountain 8 Rick Groebel

The long putt winner was Christoph Balzli who split the prize.