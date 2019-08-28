Todd gets the nod

PSC Golf from the Growling Swan Golf Society

Monday, August 26, Pattavia – Stableford

1st Brad Todd (22) 39pts

2nd Keith Buchanan (12) 38pts

3rd Richard Braimbridge (35) 37pts

Near Pins: Brad Todd. Alex Field, Keith Buchanan, Dick Braimbridge.

Long First Putts: Mashi Kaneta, Denis Steele.

Monday and we were off to play “The Old Pineapple Plantation” otherwise known as Pattavia Golf Club.

Fifteen golfers turned out for today’s game and from all reports the course was in good nic (as it always is). Fairways were clean and mowed, bunkers were raked and the greens, well what can I say? When putting at Pattavia you have to be on your game early or your round will be destroyed! Weather was good and made the day a little easier. We played from the white tees, playing one flight with three places up for grabs.

Brad Todd came out here firing and knocked off top spot with 39 points. Second home was that man again (it’s hard to keep him out of the money) Keith Buchanan, a solitary shot behind our leader. Third home and filling the last spot on the podium was ‘The Reverend’ Richard Braimbridge yet another shot behind.