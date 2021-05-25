They came, they saw, they conquered

Pattaya Sports Club Links Golf Society

Monday, May 24

Laem Chabang Gold Course B+C

Stableford

Almost a year ago Wayne, Bill and Tip left us to survey the greener pastures as members of the Siam Courses.







Each time Links Golf plays at Laem Chabang, we welcome the trio back for the day. And so it was this day, as they became part of our smallest field, ever, for this course. Just nine players came out. We do know that the ‘C’ course scared away a few others.

Our three groups teed off twenty five minutes early facing into a nice headwind for the first hole. That nice breeze stayed most of the round, making playing conditions quite comfortable.







Two of the aforementioned trio took out the first two placings. Wayne Peppernell reckoned his form was down a bit but, this time he found the old spark to score 38 points to take out first place and, a resurrected Green Jacket.

His compadre, Bill Copeland, who has had just one hiccup in his last twenty rounds, maintained consistency to score 37 points for second place.

The odd one out was George Mueller who finished in third spot, losing a countback on 37 points. It was the three putt on the last that got him. Bill one putted.

Winners at Laem Chabang

1st Place – Wayne Peppernell (16) – 38 pts

2nd Place – Bill Copeland (11) – 37 pts c/back

3rd Place –George Mueller (16) – 37 pts

Having had little or no rain for a few days, this course was in overall excellent condition, with good run on fairways, greens as good as you will get and even the rough had been cut down.

We started early as, unfortunately for management, there were few other customers around. Another society was booked to start an hour after us.

In case you wonder about the third of our trio. At our last visit here in early May, Tip Briney had his time in the sun by losing first place on countback. Not quite there today.























