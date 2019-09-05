The Viper strikes out

PSC Golf from the Growling Swan Golf Societry

Monday, Sept. 2, Green Valley – Stableford

1st Mark Stapleton (17) 39pts

2nd Glenn Henriksen (13) 36pts

3rd Brad Todd (21) 36pts

4th Steve Younger (12) 35pts

Near Pins: Glenn Henriksen, Alex Field, Mark Stapleton, Keith Buchanan.

Long Putts: Mashi Kaneta, Gordon Clegg.

We had 18 golfers turning out today to play Green Valley and the PSC vouchers made it worth our while with an Bt.850 green fee. This course is very good but at times it’s too expensive for us.

Mark ‘The Viper’ Stapleton, saving his best till last (actually his second last game), had a good round and returned with 39 points, placing him well clear of the rest of the field. Second place had to be decided by the countback system, with Glenn Henriksen taking it from Brad Todd. Steve Younger filled the final spot on the podium with 35 points.