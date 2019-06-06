Stuvik ready for battle in Buriram

Thai racing driver Sandy Stuvik is currently lying 3rd in the Thailand Super Series standings and looking to step up a few positions at the next event at the Chang International Circuit on the 7-9 of June.

Stuvik will be partnering Estonian driver Martin Rump in the #2 B-Quik Racing Audi R8 GT3 Ultra. Rump has a lightning record of success in the Blancpain GT World Challenge in the past few years, all while driving an Audi. The Thai and Estonian duo should be ones to watch at this upcoming event at the beautiful Buriram circuit.

Stuvik will have a special event at the Buriram main grandstands on Saturday and Sunday where fans can win prizes, have a chat and take pictures with the Thai driver.

“I’m tremendously looking forward to being back in the awesome car prepared by team B-Quik Racing, and I can’t wait to see how we are around the Buriram circuit. Our Audi is very well balanced, so I think the Buriram circuit will fit in well with our R8 GT3 Ultra. I’m also excited to be joined with Martin Rump, he has a very impressive track record, so I’m sure that we will be fighting for the wins in the races,” said Stuvik.