Sam Jeffery and Bob Edwards shine in Mabprachan Golf Society rounds

PATTAYA, Thailand – On Tuesday, March 4, the Mabprachan Golf Society made its way to Eastern Star Golf Course with three groups of players. It had been some time since the Society last played here, and they were pleasantly surprised by the pristine condition of the course. The weather was perfect, with a cool breeze that made for a comfortable round.

The course proved to be a challenging one, and players had to work hard for good results. Sam Jeffery and Willem Lasonder played consistently throughout, with Willem making a strong start on the front nine but struggling a bit on the back nine. Sam, on the other hand, came back strong on the back nine and secured the win on the very last hole. Both players finished with 36 Stableford points, but Sam claimed victory in a countback.







Results: 1st: Sam Jeffery (15) – 36 points. 2nd: Willem Lasonder (36) – 36 points. Spoon: Maurice Paradis. Nearest the Pins: Dave Smith, Allan Cassin, Sam Jeffery, Maurice Paradis

On Thursday, March 6, the Society played at Crystal Bay Golf Course. While the day was nice with a strong breeze, the condition of the course left much to be desired, as many dry and hard spots were evident. It was clear that the course needed more water to recover from the dry season, which made for a more difficult round.

Despite the challenging conditions, Bob Edwards emerged as the winner with a solid 33 Stableford points. Allan Cassin finished in second place with 32 points, edging out Alan-Edward Eden and Neale Savery in a countback. The Spoon went to guest player Lonnie Johnson for his efforts.

Results: 1st: Bob Edwards (10) – 33 points. 2nd: Allan Cassin (13) – 32 points. Spoon: Lonnie Johnson. Nearest the Pins: Willem Lasonder, Maurice Paradis, Bob Edwards, Allan Cassin, Neale Savery, Dave Smith, Mick Bryan.























