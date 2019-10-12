PCC falls short in fightback vs RST

Indoor Cricket League – Round 5

Pattaya Cricket Club (PCC) played Rugby School Thailand (RST) at Banglamung on Thursday Oct. 10 in Round 5 of the league. PCC was hoping to start a fightback, but with three players out injured, Wez Masterton, Luke Stokes and Trevor Moolman, it was always going to be a struggle against the well drilled RST cricket machine.

Both teams fielded debutants; RST with Steve Dunn whilst PCC had Dexter West and Animal (nobody knows his real name). PCC’s captain, Simon Philbrook, was back from injury but still unable to bowl.

RST opened their innings with Pete Reeha and Chris Sizer who made an excellent 38 for no loss through boundaries and sharp running. RST seem to be good at protecting their wickets and minimising run penalties. Next was John Mayall Matt Mann. They added 29 for no loss and RST were on a roll. Guthrie Miller and Charlie Rowe continued the trend with a spirited 33 with Charlie’s characteristic frenetic style of running.

PCC remained wicketless by the 9th over and PCC had amassed 100 runs. Chris Lindop and Steve Dunn were next. Their first over saw Steve bowled by Animal and then bowled again in the next over by Matt Harkness. Chris was scoring well but fell to a catch by John Harvey at mid -off to the bowling of Bernie Lamprecht. So, 31 for 3 wickets, but the damage had already been done. Ryan Driver and Lewis Madd took the last three overs, scoring a respectable 26 for no loss. RST 160 for 3, reduced to 145.

PCC’s innings started with Bernie and Edwin van Rensburg. It started well with 10 from Chris Lindop’s first over, but went downhill thereafter. Edwin was having a terrible day; out three times in 4 balls and again 4 balls later, twice to Lewis Madd and twice to Steve Dunn. 22 for 4 and PCC were on the ropes.

Andy Emery and Matt Harkness to the rescue with a crashing 38 for 1, Andy caught behind by Chris Sizer. Jainish Parikh and Dexter West did their bit but Jainish Parikh was run out twice through a lack of calling between the batsmen but their 22 runs kept the ship afloat. Lewis M and Steve D taking the wickets.

John Harvey and Animal were next. Animal is not noted for his Charlie Rowe-like running abilities, so the batting was left to John who scored the only 6 of the match and the pair scored 25 for the loss of Animal bowled by John Mayall. Animal was plum LBW to Guthrie, but no-one appealed, so, not out.

The final pair was Simon Philbrook and Pavit Grover. They managed a creditable 26 for 1 with Pavit bowled by Steve Dunn for his 4th wicket. PCC 146 for 9 reduced to 101. RST won by 44 runs.

Best bowlers were RST’s Steve Dunn with 21 for 4 and Lewis Madd with 24 for 3. Best batsmen were PCC’s Matt Harkness and RST’s Chris Sizer. Chris S was my MotM with 21 runs, 2 catches and a run out.

