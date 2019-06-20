Payne the man at Eastern Star

PSC Golf from Siam Country Resort Pattaya

Thursday, June 13, Easter Star – Stableford

First a correction of last week results: Neil Harvey was second with 37 stableford points and Dave Smith third with 33.

This week there was only one competition day as on Tuesday we played in the PSC tournament at Pattaya Country Club. On Thursday we went to Eastern Star and the course was in good condition and nice to play. It was a sunny and windy day, so full of challenges.

Jim Payne was in good form today and won with 39 points. Paddy came in second with 38 and Dave Smith third on 36.

The near pins went to Jonathan Pratt and Stan Rees.