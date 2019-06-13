Pavloff returns in style

The Tara Court Golf Society

Sunday, June 2, Green Valley – Stableford

A heavy early morning shower in Pattaya did not make it past the 331 and Green Valley was nice and dry on arrival and stayed that way for the whole round. We had a small low season field but it was a bit slow today as the society in front had 2 four-balls and 1 five-ball out.

If you did not better your handicap today you were not in the hunt. Returning from a stint in Australia, Paul Pavloff (H/cap 6) quickly got back in the groove with a great 40 points and to add to his kitty he had the only 2 of the day.

Playing good golf at the moment, Jerry Sweetnam (9) came in second with 39 points, Paul Butler (17) was third on 38 and rounding out the places in fourth was Kevyn Wright (10) with 37.

Tuesday, June 4, Treasure Hill – Stableford

Another small field today at a course that was presented in very good condition and at a rate other golf venues should take notice of. The greens are nearly back to their best after maintenance, though still a bit slow.

Playing from the white tees (now the yellows have been moved well forward) no-one was able to better their handicap. Taking top spot was Glenn Armitstead (16) with 35 points, in second was Shaun Merriman (11) on 33 and third place was decided on a countback with Tom Shea (6) taking it over Wayne Antlitz, both with 32 points overall.

We had four 2s today and adding to his second place finish Shaun Merriman had two of them (one a near hole in one). Jerry Sweetnam and Craig Hitchens recorded theirs on the same hole and playing in the same group.

Thursday, June 6, Burapha – Stableford

Again, although the group was small here today at Burapha we still got some excellent scores and you had to beat your handicap to come in the prizes. Today we were on the C and D combination, which is much the harder, and after all the recent rain it was carts on the fairways only and it was playing very long.

Tom Shea (6), who is here for a short visit, was really burning it up on the front nine where he went out in two under par gross for twenty three points, but he let it slip a bit on the back and finished in third place with thirty seven. Pete Seil (5) did it the other way round as he had an excellent back-nine and finished second with thirty nine points.

Wayne Antlitz (12) got off to an unlucky start on the first hole as his ball fell off the tee peg and he hit it out of bounds on the left. However, he soon put it all together and managed seventeen points on the front nine and then went on to have twenty three on the back to come out the winner with an excellent forty points. We had no 2s today.