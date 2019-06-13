Pattaya Sport Club Golf Schedule – June 14, 2019 – June 20, 2019



21 PSC For news of the next PSC monthly golf tournament

visit https://pattayasports.org Apple’s Irish Eastern Star Greenwood Bunker Boys Khao Kheow The Emerald Green Valley Pattavia Cafe Kronborg TBA TBA Colin’s Golf Pattavia Green Valley Eastern Star Pleasant Valley Growling Swan Bangpra Eastern Star

Billabong Golf Burapha Phoenix Green Valley Burapha Le Katai Pleasant Valley Greenwood Eastern Star Pattavia Treasure Hill Pleasant Valley Lewiinski’s Siam Old Coures Green Valley Siam Old Coures Siam Old Coures The Links Greenwood Bangpakong Bangpra Pattaya C.C. I Rovers Silky Oak Retox Game On Khao Kheow Crystal Bay Pattana Pattavia Siam Country Pattana Pattaya C.C. Sugar Shack Treasure Hill Laem Chabang Pattavia Bangpra Harry’s Golf The Golf Club Pattaya C.C. Green Valley Pattana Treasure Hill Silky Oak The Players Lounge Green Valley Tropical Golf Pattavia Laem Chabang Burapha Valley View Hackers Green Valley Green Valley Green Valley Green Valley Outback Golf Bar

The Bunker Boys meet at Woody’s Bar on Soi Skaw Beach for golf outings every Monday, Wednesday and Friday (www.bunkersociety.com) or call 094368 3580, 081 788 2338 or 087 693 7803. Transportation leaves from Cafe Kronborg on Soi Diana Inn at 8:15 a.m. on Mondays and Thursdays, (contact Dave on tel. 038 602 2117). Colin’s Bar plays golf Sun/Mon/Wed & Fri (www.colinsbar.com). The Growling Swan plays golf on Monday & Thursday (www.thegrowlingswan.com). Lewinski’s in Soi Pattayaland 1 (Soi 13/3), play Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Transport is available, call Marcus on 089 503 9179 for further information and booking. The Pattaya Links Hotel Golf Society departs from Soi Buakhao on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Call Phil on 0625 933 380 or visit www.thelinkshotelpattaya.com. The Golf Club is located on Soij LK Metro. Call Phil on 090 769 3778. Tropical Golf meets at BJ’s Holiday Lodge at 8am on Tuesday’ & Friday. Call Derek on 089 034 0629. Retox Golf – Tel. (Paul) 0923744276, Email [email protected]