Pattaya Sport Club Golf Schedule – June 14, 2019 – June 20, 2019

DATE: 		Fri
14		 Set 15 Sun
16		 Mon
17		 Tue
18		 Wed
19		 Thu
20		 Fri
21

PSC

For news of the next PSC monthly golf tournament
visit https://pattayasports.org
Apple’s Irish Eastern Star Greenwood
Bunker Boys Khao Kheow The Emerald Green Valley Pattavia
Cafe Kronborg TBA TBA
Colin’s Golf Pattavia Green Valley Eastern Star Pleasant Valley
Growling Swan Bangpra Eastern Star

Billabong Golf		 Burapha Phoenix Green Valley Burapha
Le Katai Pleasant Valley Greenwood Eastern Star Pattavia Treasure Hill Pleasant Valley
Lewiinski’s Siam Old Coures Green Valley Siam Old Coures Siam Old Coures
The Links Greenwood Bangpakong Bangpra Pattaya C.C.
I Rovers Silky Oak
Retox Game On Khao Kheow Crystal Bay Pattana Pattavia
Siam Country Pattana Pattaya C.C.
Sugar Shack Treasure Hill Laem Chabang Pattavia Bangpra
Harry’s Golf
The Golf Club Pattaya C.C. Green Valley Pattana Treasure Hill Silky Oak
The Players Lounge Green Valley
Tropical Golf Pattavia Laem Chabang Burapha
Valley View Hackers Green Valley Green Valley Green Valley Green Valley
Outback Golf Bar

 

The Bunker Boys meet at Woody’s Bar on Soi Skaw Beach for golf outings every Monday, Wednesday and Friday (www.bunkersociety.com) or call 094368 3580, 081 788 2338 or 087 693 7803. Transportation leaves from Cafe Kronborg on Soi Diana Inn at 8:15 a.m. on Mondays and Thursdays, (contact Dave on tel. 038 602 2117). Colin’s Bar plays golf Sun/Mon/Wed & Fri (www.colinsbar.com). The Growling Swan plays golf on Monday & Thursday (www.thegrowlingswan.com). Lewinski’s in Soi Pattayaland 1 (Soi 13/3), play Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Transport is available, call Marcus on 089 503 9179 for further information and booking. The Pattaya Links Hotel Golf Society departs from Soi Buakhao on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Call Phil on 0625 933 380 or visit www.thelinkshotelpattaya.com. The Golf Club is located on Soij LK Metro. Call Phil on 090 769 3778.  Tropical Golf meets at BJ’s Holiday Lodge at 8am on Tuesday’ & Friday. Call Derek on 089 034 0629. Retox Golf – Tel. (Paul) 0923744276, Email [email protected]

