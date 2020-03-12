Pattaya Country Club the winner

PSC Cafe Kronborg Golf

Monday, March 9 Pattaya Country Club Stableford

Café Kronborg golfers returned to this fine course which has substantially improved over the last two winters.







After haranguing the condition of this course in winters gone by – to such an extent that our previous organiser feared we would no longer be invited to play there – only praise should now be heaped on those responsible for successfully upgrading this course to one of the best around Pattaya. Due to the drought it is difficult for most courses to maintain their fairways to the standard they would prefer but the greens here are as good as any other top class course.

The course also has a good card wrecker. The 17th is a classic and although Rob Brown, winner of the A Flight with his 36 points, found water from the tee in spite of taking an iron, he was able to score and won by two shots.

Not sure how our B Flight winner Steen Habersaat with his 33 points fared on this hole but 6 for 2 is still a good score.

It’s that time of year when people are leaving and we said goodbye to Carl and Martha Hermansen and goodbye to Peter Hammond who left two weeks early due to health problems.

A Flight (0-22)

1st Rob Brown (6) 36 points

2nd Ronnie Rattle (22) 34 points

3rd Kenneth Madsen (16) 32 points







B Flight (23+)

1st Steen Habersaat (26) 33 points

2nd Jan Lovgreen (24) 32 points

3rd Peter Hammond (32) 31 points

Nearest the pin: 12th Kenneth Madsen.

Longest first putt: 9th Martha Hermansen & 18th Karl Beter.











