Nat claims monthly mug

PSC Golf from the Growling Swan Golf Society

Thursday, Sept. 26, Pattaya C.C. – Medal

1st Nat Rukkid (15) net 74

2nd Bill Steinmann (11) net 75

3rd Denis Steele (18) net 75

Near Pins: Patrick Poussier, Bill Steinmann (x2), Steve Younger.

Long Putts: Bill Steinmann, Keith Buchanan.

Twelve golfers signed up to play for the October Monthly Mug at Pattaya Country Club on this day. It had been a long time since we had visited this course but the sports day package of Bt.1500 for green fee, cart and caddy proved too hard to resist. The course was in very good condition with a lot of areas that had been cleaned up since our last visit.

A dozen golfers allowed us to play only the one division with three podium places and all novelties up for grabs. Nat Rukkid performed best on the day and took the mug with a score of net 74. Nat was one shot ahead of a trio of players on net 75 and here a countback saw Bill Steinmann in second, Denis Steele third and Steve Younger just missing out