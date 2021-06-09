Loads of points scored at Laem Chabang Golf Course

Pattaya Sports Club Links Golf Society

Monday, June 7

Laem Chabang Golf Course A+B

Stableford

Eighteen golfers made their way up the hill to the first tee on the A course at Laem Chabang. For some, it was a relief that we wouldn’t be playing the C course.

The first group, a three ball, teed off 20 minutes early with a strong breeze coming from behind. This breeze, at various strengths, kept up all day, making conditions nice for golf.







Needless to say, the whole golf course was in superb condition with good run on the fairways and greens with some pace. There were plenty of points scored on this great course with three scores of 37 points and four scores of 36 points, meaning lots of countbacks.

One score stood alone at the top.

Globetrotting bicycle rider, Walter Baechli, was the last to hand in his card and, with a score of 38 points took the honours, his second win with Links in a month under similar circumstances.





Paul Anderson was back in form with a terrific score of 37 points and was already the winner of the three countbacks, and clubhouse leader, until Walter’s card came in, then had to settle for second place.

Keith Etherington, a member at Siam courses, played his first game with Links and did a great job from his #6 handicap to take third spot.

Bill Copeland, at our most recent game here, scored 37 points and did the same this time, but lost all the countbacks and finished fourth.

Dave Arataki managed to put two nines together and then won all four countbacks at the 36 points mark, to grab fifth spot. Peter Lacey also scored 36 points but missed out. However, he did have 21 points on the back nine, as some consolation.







Winners at Laem Chabang

1st Place – Walter Baechli (20) – 38 pts

2nd Place – Paul Anderson (21) – 37 pts c/back

3rd Place –Keith Etherington (6) – 37 pts c/back

4th Place – Bill Copeland (11) – 37 pts

5th Place – Dave Arataki (23) – 36 c/back x4

Best Front Nine (non winners) – Paul Durkan – 18 pts c/back

Best Back Nine (non winners) – Peter Lacey – 21 pts



Exactly one year ago, Phil Davies played his last game in Thailand before a dash home to Wales, where he was ‘trapped’ until February this year. In that time, he played just two rounds of golf, in Wales, in a reunion of Links players.

Since arriving back at Links Bar, he has found many an excuse for not having a game. Finally, he ‘bit the bullet’ and lined up at Laem Chabang.

The first tee shot was less than impressive, going hard left and bouncing off the rocks, but in the end, a quite respectable 25 points on his scorecard will make him come back for more. Watch out the winner’s circle.



















